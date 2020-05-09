Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Alia Bhatt: Who wore the strapless black gown the best?

While we were taking a look back in our archives we found a faceoff moment that we almost missed. Better late than never, right?

While we are all locked in our houses, we are making the most of our free time to bring you the best fashion content. While doing so, we dug up our archives and found some of the best looks that will be shared with you over the coming weeks. Better late than never, right?

However, while doing so, we found an unusual resemblance in two gowns worn years apart. Too vague to understand? Well, as we dug up our archives, we found ’s debut gown at Cannes. The diva who wore a black lacy number by Oscar De La Renta looked ravishing. The strapless wonder perfectly hugs her body while her then red hair made a statement. With dramatic smokey eyes and neutral-toned lips, Katrina glided down the Cannes red carpet looking like a diva.

Very similar to her red carpet look was Alia’s black gown that she wore almost 5 years for an award function. The diva chose a gorgeous number by Ralph and Russo. With a very similar silhouette to that of Kat, the gown bore strapless details and a long train that gracefully brushed the floor. She let her outfit do all the talking and kept her makeup to a minimum. A pulled back low-bun completed her look as she chose to step out sans accessory.

If we had to choose between the two, it is definitely a difficult choice. Alia’s ensemble is much trendier compared to Kat’s which literally feels like it was a decade ago.

Whose black strapless wonder would you choose? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×