Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Amy Jackson: Who wore the Rasario corset style dress better?

Both the leading ladies - Katrina and Amy sported the Rasario dress, barely a week apart. Who wore it better?

Both, and Amy Jackson are well-renowned actresses in their own might. While Katrina is making hearts stop with her drop-dead-gorgeous looks, showing off her dance moves both on and off the screen and wearing extremely flattering yet trendy outfits, Amy is doing the same in her own sense. Both the actresses though nothing alike picked out the exact same dress to wear at different events, barely a week apart!

Katrina Kaif

Katrina has a ton of projects up her sleeve and has been making quite a few appearances. The diva stepped out yesterday looking phenomenal in a black bodycon dress from Rasario. Her black dress featured a corded pigeon corset at the waist and perfectly hugged her body, showing off her curves. She styled her look with black stilettos and clear, neutral makeup that stole the show. Katrina's hair was styled in a messy way, ensuring all eyes were on her!

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson picked out the same dress by the design house a week ago. The actress who attended a red carpet event last at the end of February, also picked out the black bodycon dress for the event. She opted for black pumps to complete her look. Going minimal with her glam, Amy went for a glamorous look with dark, filled-in brows and glossy lips. Her tresses were styled in a poker-straight manner and parted in the centre. A dazzling statement diamond neckpiece completed the actress' look for the event.

Amy Jackson wore the outfit not long before Katrina did, and we can't help but wonder if the latter was a little bit inspired by her?

Who do you think wore the dress better? Katrina Kaif or Amy Jackson? Comment below and let us know.

