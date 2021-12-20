Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone: Who wore the floral sheer Sabyasachi saree better?

We're in the last leg of the year and who would have thought we'd get to see celebrities sporting very similar outfits to what others did a few years ago! Katrina Kaif's wedding to Vicky Kaushal was one of the biggest Bollywood weddings of the year and sported the most gorgeous Sabyasachi creations. Her pre-wedding tulle saree which featured floral applique work all over, looked absolutely stunning. But it gave us a feeling of deja-vu and we dug deep and found that Deepika Padukone had sported a saree very similar to that of Katrina's!

Deepika Padukone

Back in 2017, at the Marathi Filmfare Awards, Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet in a gorgeous sheer saree with scattered floral applique work all over. She draped the piece over a simple sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline and the borders of her saree also featured a floral lace cut out hem with a long pallu that swept the floor. Her saree also bore a long floor-sweeping train attached to it. She styled the drape with a statement gold and pink earrings also by the designer for the awards show. Her then long hair was side-parted and styled into effortless waves.

In her usual style, Deepika Padukone's makeup involved heavy smokey eyes, filled-in brows, contoured cheekbones, blush cheeks and simple pink lips to elevate her outfit.

Katrina Kaif

For her pre-wedding shoot with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wore a sheer, tulle saree with a silhouette like a white wedding gown. Her vintage-inspired tulle number was made from hand-cut English flowers and took around 1800 hours to create with the help of 40 artisans. Also created by ace designer Sabyasachi, Katrina Kaif's saree was draped over a full-sleeve floral blouse. Over this, the actress also draped a floor-sweeping train. She also accessorised her look with a statement uncut diamond choker with Opals and Russian emeralds with matching earrings. A floral bouquet also completed her pre-wedding look.

Kat's makeup was soft, with defined eyes, rosy cheeks and glossy pink lips ensuring she aced the subtle glam makeup look. Her hair was smoothened and styled into easy waves to complement it further.

While both Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone's sarees were different and worn years apart, they featured similar floral applique work over sheer material and floor-sweeping trails.

Who according to you wore the floral Sabyasachi saree better - Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif? Comment below and let us know.

