Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Jacqueline Fernandez: Who wore the denim Balmain mini dress the best?

Fashion faceoffs always show us two different ways to style the same piece of clothing and over the years, we’ve seen multiple different faceoffs. Today, we’re back with yet another one and this time around it’s between and Jacqueline Fernandez who picked out the same Balmain mini dress but in different shades.

First up we have Katrina Kaif who picked out the Balmain mini dress a few years ago. The plunging neckline, cinched waist and power shoulders worked in Kat’s favour to show off her gorgeous curves and long toned legs. The mini dress also featured patch pockets in the front that added extra oomph to the look. The actress then let her brunette mane down in soft waves while opting for a neutral-toned makeup look. Kat chose to add definition to her eyes with her soft smokey eyes while keeping the rest of the look confined to neutral tones.

Jacky, on the other hand, chose for the same dress in a darker hue that perfectly matched the chic vibe she was going for. The button-down dress featured the same elements - power shoulders, plunging neckline and a shorter hem that did full justice to her curvy frame. Adding more chic elements to the look, she styled it with the Dior saddle bag and chose for a pair of pointy pumps. Leaving her hair down in soft waves, the actress chose for a full face of glam to round off her look.

Who wore it the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Deepika Padukone’s trench coats are everything we need to look dashing this monsoon season