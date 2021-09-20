Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Jacqueline Fernandez; Whose black floral lehenga do you like better?

As we see celebrities sporting similar looks a lot more often than it used to be, we are in dire need of something refreshing and unique to invoke our bored fashion souls. Are designers tired of inventing newer silhouettes or are the stylists deliberately sourcing for similar looks to grab headlines? We aren’t sure of either but these stars are on a roll sporting ultra glams looks that are perfect for a face-off moment. Jacqueline Fernandez’s promotional look for Bhoot Police is a pretty tweak to ’s stunning look for Bharat’s special screening in Mumbai. Read below to know who each diva styled up their ethnic look in black.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif picked a gorgeous Sabyasachi lehenga for Bharat screening. Her black luxe lehenga bore multi-coloured floral print all over. She teamed the ebony lehenga with a simple black full-sleeved blouse. The floral print dupatta featured a sequin border that added the much-needed bling to her ensemble. Chunky choker neckpiece and gold earrings upped the grandness of her festive ready number. She rounded off the glam look with nude lips, kohled eyes and straight hair.

Jacqueline Fernandez

For the Kapil Sharma Show, Jacqueline Fernandez donned a similar black floral print lehenga by designer Rohit Bal. Her flowy black skirt featured flowers in white and red but unlike Katrina’s her sleeveless crop top also bore the floral print details. The Judwaa 2 actress looked stunning with her shirt hair left open in a side-parted hairdo. She opted for glam makeup with winged eyeliner, nude red lips and loads of blush on her dewy face. A statement neckpiece and matching bracelet complete her gorgeous ethnic avatar.

Whose floral print black lehenga style do you like better? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read: 5 Times Kate Middleton got hats off for her ‘Royal’ collection of headgears