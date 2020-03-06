Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Kylie Jenner who wore the figure hugging bodycon dress better?

Curvy ladies, Katrina Kaif and Kylie Jenner wore strikingly similar bodycon dresses. Who according to you slayed it?

Fashion Faceoffs have been trending off the charts lately. It seems that it’s not a big deal for our favourite celebrities to wear the same or similar outfit just like others. The series of these coincidences are increasing by the day and we are definitely glad about it. If you may ask us why? Well, the celebs keep adding to our faceoff lists and more than anything, they are now going global.

While faceoffs have been common than ever, it is fun to see who styled the outfit in what way. This time around we have two gorgeous curvy divas, and Kylie Jenner who wore strikingly similar bodycon dresses.

First up, we have Katrina Kaif who wore the bodycon dress in a bright orange hue. The Dolce and Gabanna wonder featured ruched sides that perfectly hug her body and accentuated her stunning curves. Letting her bright dress do the talking, the diva styled it with neutral-toned makeup, long waves and simple strappy heels. This is not the first time that the diva has worn the figure-hugging wonder. Kaif also owns a very similar one in a blush pink hue.

The 22-year-old mother, Kylie Jenner is other celeb who wore the figure-hugging dress. The makeup mogul made the most of her curvy shape as she opted for the ruched edge dress in a skin-toned dress very similar to Katrina’s. While the Jenner wore it quite a while back, she also styled it with neutral makeup and wavy hair while she posed with a fan, Johnny Cyrus.

We loved the way both of them styled their individual look, what are your thoughts about it? Who according to you rocked it the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

