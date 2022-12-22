Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Lily Collins, who styled the Giuseppe Di Morabito floral dress better?

It's officially showtime. Paris is home to fashion and so is the new season of Emily in Paris for us aficionados of avant-garde ensembles. It was exactly a year ago when Season 2's series was hit with upbraid statements for the styling it showcased throughout and this December could be the ultimate comeback we've all anticipated. All hail, Season 3, and the one who knows the best is costume designer Marylin Fitoussi. Now let us quickly move to another real talk, two chic fashion faceoffs were identified and these know a thing or two about Bollywood's connection with Lily Collins who plays Emily Cooper, the protagonist.

Katrina Kaif and Lily Collins look ultra-stylish in Giuseppe Di Morabito corset dresses

Katrina Kaif It's saucy and we hope you guessed it. Now, what's old, new, and currently re-trending? In September 2021, Katrina Kaif told her Namaste to a Giuseppe Di Morabito corset dress which was told Bonjour to by Emily in Episode 6 of Season 3. The dress worn by the Phone Bhoot actress costs approximately Rs. 78,404.81. It is pretty and rich with a floral print and a drape-like tulip skirt. Katrina's look was simple with her hair left open and her sun-kissed skin further lit with a glossy pout.

Lily Collins While Katrina's is very date and brunch inspiration, there's something maximal about Emily's look which makes it a party-promise outfit. The same off-shoulder mini dress which the actress donned to welcome guests at the Maison Lavaux and McLaren's event was teamed with a dramatic flounce jacket from the Iris Apfel x H&M collaboration. The Rs. 33,010.27 purple-hued layer looked not only like the provider of warmth but also a fashion statement. Edgy as well, it entailed cropped organza toppers that were voluminous, pleated, and also had a rhinestone-embellished button. The 33-year-old brought her own sunshine to her daytime look with drop earrings, a tiered and curved-like necklace, and offbeat printed block heels. She tied her hair into a ponytail which was complimented cutely with fringes, kohl and a sexy, bold lip colour.

