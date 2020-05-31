Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Lucy Hale: Who wore the pink Zara top better?

Both the divas styled their outfits differently and looked chic in them. Who wore it better?

When it comes to fashion, everybody wants to bring out their A-game, especially celebrities! The who’s who of every industry makes it a point to look their best no matter what the occasion or event. They know how to make a statement with every outfit and even make airports their runways!many times celebrities get inspired by each other. They spot a look on another A-lister and do their best to recreate it or even imitate it, giving us a fashion faceoff.

This time around, our faceoff is between Bollywood diva and Hollywood television star of Pretty Little Liars fame, Lucy Hale. Both the starlets sported the exact same sheer mesh top from Zara!

Katrina Kaif

The gorgeous diva who is currently in quarantine like everybody else, has been keeping busy by filming makeup tips and hacks at home for her beauty line. In a recent video, Katrina looked pretty in a sheer pink top with polka dots, from Zara. She styled this in an easy way, with acid washed jeans, making for a cool yet comfortable look. Beneath the top, she sported a round neck matching pink slip to complete her look.

Lucy Hale

The Hollywood diva was also spotted wearing the same Zara top while filming for her show Katy Keene. She styled her look with a glittery fuchsia pink skirt and wore Ugg boots while walking her dog. Lucy's look was more glam and perfect for a night of clubbing thanks to the glitzy skirt. A matching pink slip with a plunging neckline was beneath her top completed her look.



Which actress' look do you like better - Katrina Kaif’s simple look or Lucy Hale’s glam one? Comment below and let us know!

