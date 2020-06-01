Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Lupita Nyong'o: Who wore the baby pink Alex Perry dress better?

It is a clash of looks yet again as both the leading ladies - Katrina Kaif and Lupita Nyong'o sported the same outfit!

Fashion is one section where nobody wants to fall short. Everybody wants to look their absolute best no matter whether they are heading to an event, running errands or walking an international red carpet. Celebrities bring their A-game on, when it comes to fashion. Making a statement with every outfit and ensuring their look is remembered, is what every celebrity is interested in today.

Except that, not all of these looks are original.

Sometimes celebrities tend to get a little inspired by each other and opt for looks that other celebrities have sported in the past, because that's how much they loved it!

This time around, we have yet another faceoff with Bollywood diva who wore the same pink dress as Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o.

Katrina Kaif

One of Bollywood's leading ladies known not just for her acting but also her impeccable sense of style and love for fitness, donned a lovely baby pink bodycon dress by Alex Perry a while back. The dress that hugged her toned hourglass figure and featured a single cape-sleeve, looked absolutely ravishing on the actress who styled it with blow dried voluminious locks. Her makeup too was on-point with an au-naturale, blush pink look that matched the sensibility of the dress.

Lupita Nyong'o

The Hollywood Oscar-winning actress who is also an author, also picked out the same dress for an event. While she too rocked the outfit effortlessly, Lupita had her hair pulled up into a top-knot and completed her makeup with loads of highlighter and bright pink lips. Statement silver earrings added a touch of grandeur to her overall look at the event.

Safe to say both the ladies looked phenomenal in the lovely pink number that accentuated their curves! They even struck almost the same pose! But who according to you wore the outfit better? Let us know in the comment section below!

