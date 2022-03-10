Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Pooja Hegde; Who wore the floral bikini and shorts set better?

Summer is finally here and it is time to bring out your best beachwear! While we can only dream about vacationing in Maldives, our B-town divas seem to have ticked it off their bucket list long ago. A month after her wedding, Katrina posted a series of pictures in the Maldives wearing a floral bikini top and shorts set. Actress Pooja Hegde too had worn the same set during her Maldives trip a few months prior. The ensemble is from a resortwear label called The IASO and is a perfect fit for enjoying a chill day at the beach. Let’s take a look at how each diva styled this set.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina posed under the sun with the calm waters acting as the perfect background, dressed in an animal printed olive green and white tropical shirt from The IASO. The sheer shirt featured quarter sleeves and was knotted in the front adding an extra dose of breeziness to the attire. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania and Sanam Ratansi, the shirt was left unbuttoned and was worn over a floral bikini top. The white bikini top worn underneath the shirt was decked in olive green flowers that matched the shirt. The Phone Bhoot actress teamed it with matching white floral shorts adorned in flowers in the shades of pink, green and brown.

Like always, Katrina kept her look minimal and ditched the accessories. However, we simply could not help but notice her chunky marble ring in the shades of pink and green, perfectly matching her outfit.

Her makeup was super subtle and perfectly matched the beach vibe. Katrina opted for filled-in brows, mascara-laden lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, subtle pink blush and a nude glossy lip shade. She donned the messy, wet hair look and left her tresses open to play with the wind.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde also chose this floral bikini and shorts set priced around Rs.10,000 for her trip to the Maldives. While Katrina layered her ensemble with a green animal-printed shirt, Pooja opted for a classic white cotton shirt. She balanced the prints with the oversized top featuring long sleeves, floral applique work and an open front unlike Katrina who left just a few buttons unbuttoned.

The Radhe Shyam actress also chose the minimalistic path and ditched the accessories altogether. She flaunted her toned body in the most charismatic and dignified way.

The actress opted for a natural makeup look and left her brunette tresses open, letting them carelessly play with the wind.

Which diva wore the floral bikini and shorts set better? Katrina Kaif or Pooja Hegde? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read: Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Tara Sutaria; Who wore the all white dress and blazer combo better?





