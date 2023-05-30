Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Preity G Zinta; Who aced the Faabiiana kurta suit with grace?

When in Summer, what do we do? We ideally wear our kurta suits light and also classy. And, until the very end, say when we have to close out the fashion parade of the season, we will do it in a bang, only with a kurta and also so colorfully right. Back on our feeds and cooly winning votes, it is no longer a trend, it's a classic. To guide you on how to enter its buzz, here are ethnic looks displayed by Bollywood actresses Katrina Kaif and Preity G Zinta that you may prefer.

Something tells us that you love their ethnic suits. As we mentioned before - you do not have to buy the entire store to look stylish in a hot minute. Its glamour and popularity will trickle down even before you know it. Where is the surprise here? It's a Faabiiana three-piece kurta set which was approved by actresses within less than a year's time and it's so stupendously embroidered, a little calmer weather and a potli bag, we should get into a shaadi location already.

Katrina Kaif

The Phone Bhoot actress who often travels out in off-the-moment outfits, was spotted last year in a desi ensemble. Her satin knee-length kurta with three-quarter sleeves and a V neckline which slightly also created an overlap detail, bore gold embroidered patterns. Its neckline was also cutely scalloped-shaped and was co-ordinated with her straight-fit pants. She wore it with a heavier printed and designed orange dupatta which had polka dots, sequin and beaded embroidered work all in gold and extra fittings such as tassels fixed at the hem.

Kaif's dupatta was that of a contrasting shade and it looked attention-hogging, just like we need. So, select your dupatta based on your kurta and pants hue, orange, neon pink, bottle green, and blue are the ones that will pop. And, if you too have the same style as the Tiger 3 actress, include oversized sunnies in your look and wear your juttis. For Katrina, celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel picked hers from Fizzy Goblet.

Preity Zinta

The Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actress jetted off to Gujarat recently and no guesses are welcomed, because we are saying it; she wore a similar kurta suit and, so perfectly. But, the dupatta was bandhani printed and kurta was long-sleeved, Preity Zinta looked gorgeous in the ethnic outfit. Well, for someone in need of warmth when travelling or stepping out, you could do with this piece. She accessorized her attire with gold hoop earrings that completed her look.

While you know all about the drills of Do's more than Don'ts, let us shed some light on what to avoid in Summer. Go easy with layers as you would do with pants. Would you pick out skinny bottoms? Good luck dealing with the sweat then. Ensure that your kurtas are short-sleeved or maximum come up to three-quarter length. Find your favorite color in ivory, orange, pastel, and white for a cooler look. Always choose loose-fitting kurtas over tight-fitting ones and drape your dupatta in a less overly-layered pattern, let it look easy. Lastly, pick pants such as cotton palazzos, linen, or roomy salwars. And, accessorize your outfit with earrings, jhumkas, etc, keeping it simple and classy.

Whose look do you love? Let us know in the comments section.

