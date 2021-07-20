Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Who wore the scalloped hem red bikini the best?

Fashion faceoffs are getting more common than ever with celebrities picking out some of the trendiest attires. Right from the red carpet to the vacation wardrobe, celebs have ensured that they’re ahead of the fashion game and while doing so, they often end up picking similar outfits. Today, it proved to be no different as Jonas picked out a red monokini which looked awfully similar to one that picked a few years ago.

Going back in time, we have Katrina Kaif who picked out a red two-piece bikini for a day by the beach. While the bikini was solid coloured, the scalloped hem and halter neck details added extra oomph to the look. Kat made sure that all the attention was on the red bikini and hence kept the rest of the look beach appropriate with voluminous messy beach waves and a no-makeup look.

PeeCee, on the other hand, picked out a similar monokini with a scalloped hem. The monokini featured a plunging neckline while the rest hug her curvy body just right. She styled the beachwear with a long white cape jacket and instead of keeping things simple like Kat did, Chopra went all out with a matching bold lip, retro sunglasses and a scarf scrunchie.

Who do you think rocked the scalloped hem beachwear the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

