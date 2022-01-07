Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Sara Ali Khan; Who wore the white lace crop top better?

Fashion faceoff moments are never boring. It instills a style curiosity in us as we wait for your judgment in deciding the better look, better makeup, and styling. It has become common for celebrities to take style inspiration from each other and rock similar looks with their tweak but what cements is the fact that the more similar styles celebrities sport, the more trending the style becomes. Now making us wonder if lace tops are coming back on trend, Sara Ali Khan posted a series of pictures on her ‘gram and we couldn’t think of anything but its stark similarity with Katrina Kaif’s look in white from 2019. Here is how both the divas styled their white lace crop top.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked chic as always in her white outfit by Rasario which featured a lace white full sleeve crop top and white pants. Her lace top also featured a scalloped hem and an attached bralette to it. The full sleeves bore an additional lace bell-sleeve detail that added the drama factor to her pristine look. Her blow-dried hair was left free and the Tiger 3 actress kept her look simple, opting for a flawless base, blended smokey eyes, and the perfect amount of blush to complete her look.

Sara Ali Khan

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Sara Ali Khan sported a very similar look and stunned us. Her fresh face and hair in tousled waves gave us beachy vibes. Sara’s all-white lace co-ord set from Leo and Lin featured a floral detailed lace crop top and ruffled mini skirt. Sara wore a nude bralette under her see-through top featuring bishop sleeves and buttoned cuffs. Her ruffled mini skirt also came with lace detailing and looked extremely cute. The Atrangi Re star rounded off her look with nude lips, minimal makeup, and rings as her only choice of accessory.

We can’t pick one favourite as both the divas looked equally stunning. While their style did differ with Katrina’s bell sleeve detail and formal pants and Sara’s bishop sleeves and ruffle skirt, the all-white lace look looked quite similar and both styled it minimally. Whose style do you like better? Tell us in the comments below.

