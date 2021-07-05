  1. Home
Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Shanaya Kapoor: Who wore the tie dye lilac Zara athleisure look better?

Both Katrina Kaif and Shanaya Kapoor were posted wearing the same coordinated set with the tie-dye print which is a hot trend currently. Take a look and tell us who did it better.
One of the hottest trends of the season has to be tie-dye. With celebrities globally sporting the trend, we can't really deny that it has rubbed off on us here as well. Pair it with athleisure and you've got a look!
Everybody from supermodels to film stars both on the International as well as Indian front have been ardent fans of tie-dye and athleisure, merging the trends to form a cool look.
Shanaya Kapoor and Katrina Kaif did just that and in the same outfit! Take a look.

Shanaya Kapoor
To ring in her brother Jahaan Kapoor's birthday, Shanaya kept it simple and comfortable in a stylish tie-dye lilac coordinated set which featured a cropped, oversized tee with drop sleeves and a pair of matching ankle-length joggers. Simple dual gold necklaces accessorised this off-duty look. Her hair was pulled back into a low ponytail and glossy lips completed this effortlessly stylish look.

Katrina Kaif
GIving us athleisure goals, Katrina Kaif picked the same lilac tie-dye coordinated set and shared the pictures on her Instagram. Instead of a statement gold necklace like Shanaya, Kat accessorised her look with minimal gold hoop earrings. Her hair was pulled back into a messy ponytail with a few face-framing tendrils, a fresh makeup look with rosy cheeks and natural pink lips completed her look.

Who according to you sported the outfit better? Shanaya Kapoor or Katrina Kaif? Comment below and let us know.

