Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor or Alia Bhatt: Who wore the pink sweatsuit best?

All the three divas picked out different versions of the head-to-toe pink look, to keep cosy. Take a look and tell us who you think aced the look.

When something starts to trend, sooner or later every celebrity sports it in their own way. The trend that has made a whopping comeback this year, is the sweatsuit trend with celebrities sporting them at shoots, at the airport and even at home, they are a huge hit. One colour, in particular, seems to be a common favourite among three of the leading actresses in Bollywood. Take a look at how , Ahuja and have sported pink sweatsuits recently.

Katrina Kaif

Spotted at the airport recently, Katrina Kaif rocked a head-to-toe pink look. She opted for a bright pink sweatshirt that she paired with a matching pair of track pants. White sneakers, a face shield and mask since she was at the airport, completed Kat's look.

Alia Bhatt

Only two days after Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt too picked out a similar outfit to wear at the airport with . She opted for a monotone look with a bright pink sweatshirt that she wore with a candy pink pair of jogger pants. Pink shoes, a black sling bag, black mask and pink tinted sunnies completed the Brahmastra actress' look. She contrasted beau Ranbir Kapoor who was dressed in black from head-to-toe.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

During the ongoing fashion weeks, Sonam Kapoor like everybody else was holed up at home. She picked out a bright pink Ralph and Russo sweatsuit which featured a crop top and jogger pants, to lounge in and catch the show. Keeping her look trendy, she paired it with a pair of mint blue and pastel pink stilettos.

While we love how very actress aced the look, we can't help but think Sonam Kapoor looked best in her pink sweatsuit! What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

