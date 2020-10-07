Fashion Faceoff: Kendall Jenner or Angelina Jolie: Who wore the feather dress better?

While their dresses were not exactly the same, the neckline of both Angelina and Kendall's numbers featured feathers. Check it out and tell us who wore it better.

Celebrities often serve as inspiration for us and some of our best looks. Be it red carpets, small-scale events or even when it comes to running errands, they put their most stylish and fashionable foot forward. But little do we realise, that many times they end up inspiring even each other!

While they don't always wear the exact same outfit, they take some form of inspiration to incorporate it in a look, to create a new one.

Angelina Jolie

At the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards held in January, Angelina Jolie left fans speechless as she decked up in a simple white dress with a feather detailing. The strapless white Ralph and Russo number hugged her lean figure and bore a feather detailing at her chest. From waist-down, it bore a high-low style that showed off Jolie's toned legs. The Maleficent actress styled this with Stuart Weitzman shoes and jewels from Neil Lane.

Her hair was pulled back into a half-up manner to show off her flawless face and clean makeup. Cat eyeliner and a ruby red pout completed the star's look.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall attended the Revolve Awards in November later the same year for which she sported a black feather Aurora dress by Revolve. The strapless outfit bore a similar pattern to that of Jolie's in terms of the neckline that had black feathers all over. Jenner styled this with heels from Yeezy and took home the Icon of the Year award.

The supermodel kept her accessories to a bare minimum and picked out simple hoops and rings to go with her look. Her hair was parted in the centre and pulled back into a slick bun. Glossy lips and feline-styled eyes completed her look for the event.

What are your thoughts on Kendall Jenner and Angelina Jolie's looks? Who according to you wore it better? Comment below and let us know.

