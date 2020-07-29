Fashion faceoff: Kendall Jenner or Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Who wore the Ralph and Russo gown better?

Back in 2017, both Kendall and Priyanka wore a similar gown by Ralph and Russo at two different events. But who wore it better?

Today, fashion face-offs have become an everyday affair. Celebrities often get inspired by each other when they spot a gown, dress or even casual look sported by another. Taking this inspiration further, wearing a similar style or silhouette, giving us two similar looks to analyse and ask the important question: who wore it better?

Back in 2017, both Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kendall Jenner wore dresses that bore a similar silhouette by the same designer. Take a look and tell us who according to you wore it better!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

At the 2017 Oscars, Priyanka Chopra Jonas caused quite the stir when she stepped out in an ivory Ralph and Russo gown. It bore a futuristic design and had straight cuts with sharp edges, making for an unusual, one of a kind look. She styled this with diamond earrings and cuff bracelets. Her hair was parted in the side in a sleek manner and her glam look was complete with a dewy finish and blush pink lips.

The dress will also be remembered for all the memes made on it!

Kendall Jenner

At the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, Kendall Jenner opted for a Ralph and Russo gown that bore a similarity to that of Priyanka Chopra's structure, with its sharp cuts and edges. She styled this floor-length number with Chopard jewels. Her hair was parted in the centre and makeup was complete with a rosy glow and pink lips.

While the pattern of both the dresses was different, the structure, silhouette and cuts were the same. So who according to you wore the Ralph and Russo gown better - Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Oscars or Kendall Jenner at Cannes? Comment below and let us know!

