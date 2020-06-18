Fashion Faceoff: Kendall Jenner or Rihanna: Who wore the Saint Laurent heart shape fur coat better?

Nothing screams love the way the colour red does. While it is still a colour that many like to wear as a top layer, nobody made it as famous as Saint Laurent. Back in 2016, the luxury fashion house's heart-shaped faux-fur coat was the biggest thing in fashion. And boy did people love it! Two celebrities who sported the fur coat with their street style were Rihanna and supermodel Kendall Jenner. Check them out!

Rihanna

Making for the ultimate street-style look in New York City, Rihanna opted for tiny denim shorts, black wrap-around sandals, a Chanel box bag and a hat. And the one piece of clothing that stole the show - her faux-fur red Saint Laurent coat that kept her warm on a cool night. We love how she accessorised to a bare minimum with just a gold watch and let her coat do the talking while also getting the attention it deserved.

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel, just a month later, also sported the same Saint Laurent 15,000 USD coat. She wore the coat with exaggerated shoulder pads and hems that stood out over her ripped light-wash jeans, white sneakers and oversized gold-rimmed glasses. Her hair was pulled up into a messy bun and Jenner was smiling wide in the picture she shared on her Instagram and captioned 'low key look', in the ensemble.

Clearly, both the divas knew how to style the coat, giving it their own touch. Who according to you pulled off the coat better - Rihanna or Kendall Jenner? Comment below and let us know.

