Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari or Alia Bhatt: Who wore the Manish Malhotra lehenga best?

All the three leading ladies sported the same brocade lehenga by the ace designer in different colours. Who did it best?

You know an outfit is a favourite when not one or two but three leading ladies are seen in it! Ace designer Manish Malhotra's creations often have that impact. When he comes up with something new, every Bollywood diva wants to hop on the bandwagon and wear it.

We weren't surprised when the designer created a brocade lehenga that was an instant hit. Take a look at the three leading ladies who sported it and tell us which was your favourite.

Kiara Advani

For the wedding of a close friend, Kiara looked radiant in a bright orange-hued lehenga by the designer. Her outfit featured an off-shoulder bright orange blouse with brocade sleeves. The high-waisted lehenga skirt bore intricate floral detailing in gold, blue and bright pink shades and a ruffle hem. A matching dupatta draped over her arms, aviator sunglasses and statement gold earrings completed the diva's look.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Looking as regal as ever, Aditi Rao Hydari looked resplendent in the same lehenga in a black hue by the designer. Aditi's off-shoulder black blouse featured brocade sleeves styled with a high-waisted pleated lehenga in the same pattern as that of Kiara Advani's. We love how the choker perfectly accessorised this look and her hair pulled back only ensured she looked more elegant and mesmerising.



A massive fan and close friend of the designer, Alia Bhatt is often seen in creations by MM. Since she tries to pick out unusual outfits, we were surprised to see that Alia sported the same design as Kiara and Aditi. Her outfit was green and instead of an off-shoulder style blouse, Alia kept it simple with a u-neckline. Kohl-lined eyes, hair pulled back into a simple bun and statement gold earrings completed her look.

Who according to you looked best in the brocade lehenga? Comment below and let us know.

