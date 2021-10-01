Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Alia Bhatt; Who styled the off shoulder double breasted pantsuit better?

Pantsuits have become a common fashion statement style that now designers are tweaking with their innovative touch to give the power dressing style a new contemporary look. Blending both the feminine and masculine elements of fashion and crafting up something interesting is never an easy task, especially when it’s done for celebrities whose style has been scrutinised by everyone. But one of the fashion hit power dressing moments was in a pink number by Safiyaa for Gully Boy promotion. A similar look was sported by Kiara Advani at the Global Citizen Live event that took place recently in Mumbai. Scroll on to know how each diva styled their tone on tone stunning pantsuit.

Alia Bhatt

For Gully Boy promotions in New Delhi, Alia picked a bright pink pantsuit from Safiyaa that complimented her petite figure very well. Her suit consisted of an off-the-shoulder full sleeve double-breasted blazer top and bell-bottom pants in matching hue. The golden buttons on her pink outfit stood out beautifully and the flirty neckline amplified the feminine elegance of her pink ensemble. She styled her centre-parted short hair in soft curls and wore subtle makeup featuring pink lips.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s powerpack look in a bright red pantsuit at Global Citizen Live was quite similar to Alia’s. Her red pantsuit featured well-tailored straight pants and off-the-shoulder full sleeve, double-breasted blazer top. With wide lapel collars, her look had a more formal touch without dropping down on the glamour scale. She wore minimal makeup and tied her hair back in a messy updo and left a few tendrils to frame her face. Tiny gold earrings rounded off her stunning look.

Which diva’s pantsuit style do you like better? Tell us in the comments below.