Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Anushka Sharma: Who do you think wore the denim cutout jumpsuit better? VOTE

We're back with yet another faceoff and this time around we have Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani wearing the same Esse jumpsuit. Who do you think wore it the best?

While we're all locked away in our houses and tucked in our pyjamas, every day feels like it's a throwback. With nowhere to go and not enough events left to play dress up for, all you can do is cling to your old #OOTDs. Looks like this is right up 's alley as she took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from a photoshoot she did a few months ago.

Dressed in an impeccably fit denim jumpsuit, her pictures definitely made our jaws drop. She's clearly setting the tone right for the weekend ahead of us! Sharma captioned the photo ' From the vault’ with a #Throwback while also crediting her photographer, Tarun Vishwa for the portraits. Now coming back to making our jaws drop, I mean have you looked at her! The denim cutout jumpsuit by Esse clothing fits her like a glove and boy are we impressed. She styled her straight long Bob in a centre-part while her mane flirted with the wind. A brown belt further cinched her waist while she ditched her accessories and let the denim ensemble have its moment.

While crushing over Anushka's pictures we could not help but think of the striking resemblance with Kiara Advani’s look. The Kabir Singh actress was previously seen wearing the same jumpsuit by Esse as she showed off her curves in the denim number. Advani wore it for the promotions of Good Newwz and gave off major fashionista vibes. She styled her flared bottom number with a textured ponytail while a few loose strands framed her face. Kiara then glammed up for the look with perfectly contoured cheeks, definition on the eyes and a neutral-toned lipstick. A pair of large hoop earrings completed her look!

We think Anushka's styling was much more mature and graceful compared to the trendy elements Kiara brought in. While Kiara looked sensational, this time around the cake goes to Sharma for pulling off the denim creation effortlessly!

What are your thoughts about it? Do you agree with us? Let us know in the comments section below.

