Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Deepika Padukone: Who wore the shimmery green pantsuit better?

Celebrities have become some of the most fashion-conscious people. Today, it is not just red carpet events they dress up for. Whether it is brunch, a session of shopping, a trip to the salon or just while out and about the city. Every celebrity is inclined towards following trends, so of course, there are chances of them sporting similar or even the same outfits! If not for trends, many are inspired by each other's looks and often try to recreate them with a few tweaks. Two actresses who sported similar looks a while ago were Kiara Advani and

Deepika Padukone

The first to sport the outfit, DP opted for a dazzling emerald green number by Monisha Jaising for an event. Her pantsuit had a metallic touch to it and to give it a sexy look, she sported it without a shirt beneath the blazer. Statement earrings by YSL further elevated her glamorous look. For her makeup, the diva went with bold, smokey eyes and neutral lips. Her hair pulled back in a half-up manner with a bouffant on top to give her locks some volume.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani also didn't hesitate in sporting the edgy pantsuit in a similar unconventional shade by Cinq a Sept. Like Padukone, she too went without a shirt beneath her blazer. Her hair too was styled in a half-up manner with a few tendrils left loose to frame her face. The actress's glam was all about peachy lips, cheeks and pink eyeshadow to complete her look.

Who according to you wore the dazzling green pantsuit better - Deepika Padukone or Kiara Advani? Comment below to let us know!

Credits :instagram

