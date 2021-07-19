Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Diana Penty; Who styled the Akanksha Gajria sequin tie dye saree better?

Clubbing the two fashion trends of sequins and tie-dye, Indian designer Akanksha Gajria’s ivory and pink saree is a perfect party-ready number that has got all the glitter and glam needed to spice up your look. Kiara Advani picked the saree for Good Newwz movie promotion while Cocktail actress, Diana Penty sported the same saree for Umang Awards last year. While both the divas wore the drape similarly they teamed the look quite differently dazzling us in their stunning avatar. Scroll on to decode each diva’s styling with their glistening saree.

Kiara Advani

Kiara looked like a goddess in her tie-dye sequin saree. The diva opted for a more elegant and minimalistic look teaming her gorgeous saree with a spaghetti strap metallic lavender blouse. Her stylist, Eka Lakhani made sure Kiara looked bombshell in the outfit by accessorizing her up with a snake-wrap stone-studded choker by Mahesh Notandass. The Kabir Singh star signed off with blowout waves and nude makeup making a chic style statement.

Diana Penty

Diana Penty was a floral princess as her nude tube blouse with floral applique won the spotlight. The pink stone-encrusted two-tier choker necklace filled the voidness around her neck and the diva gave it a grand twist with her multicolour bandeau blouse and the 3-D flowers brought all the spring vibes to her enchanting look. Bright pink eyeshadow, pink matte lips and loads of blush elevated her glam style. The diva left her open in a sleek centre-parted hairstyle.

This sequin saree is a perfect pick for clubbing, cocktail parties and to look fabulous at wedding parties. While Kiara styled it up in a more laid back style giving it a classy look, we think Diana gave the sequin saree a fun twist with her floral blouse.

Who do you think styled their sequin saree better? Tell us in the comments below.

