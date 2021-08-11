Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Gauhaur Khan: Who wore the Premiya by Manishii saree better?

Both, Kiara Advani and Gauhaur Khan are known for setting new trends when it comes to fashion. Be it their collection of timeless sarees or sharara suits when it comes to desi looks or classy pantsuits and bodysuits when they need to ace power dressing. Both the divas share a similar sense of fashion and the fact that both, the Good Newwz star and the 14 Phere actress opted for the same saree, is a case in point!

Kiara Advani

For an event, Kiara Advani opted for an ivory-hued hand-embroidered saree from Premiya by Manishii. She styled the drape with a bralette-style blouse that came with a sweetheart neckline which also featured heavy embroidery. Styled by Eka Lakhani, Kiara toned down the accessories and paired the look with a simple pair of elegant statement polki earrings.

For her makeup, Kiara opted for a minimal look with kohl-lined eyes and soft curls that were swiftly pulled up into an elegant ponytail.

Gauhaur Khan

Gauhaur Khan wore the same drape as Ki did, but styled her look different. For a more bold look, Khan pulled her hair into a top-knot with a few face-framing tendrils left loose. Well-defined eyes and bold red lips completed her look.

Unlike Ki, Gauhaur went all out with the accessories and paired her look with a statement choker and matching earrings as she carried off the look with absolute ease.

The ivory saree is an absolute stunner and makes for the perfect outfit for a cocktail event we think. Who styled it better - Kiara Advani or Gauhaur Khan? Comment below and let us know.

