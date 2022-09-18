Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Gauri Khan; Who wore the Galvan London black cut-out dress better?
One dress, twice the attention. Take a look at how Kiara Advani and Gauri Khan donned this monotone dress in stylish ways.
A party night means everything best. Not even better. We don't remember the last time we saw a dress that did not make it to our to-buy list. Dresses still guarantee that rampant buzz and fame so much that to unlock glamour feels so free-of-pressure-like and absolutely workable. Wait, we'll stop ourselves and make a reveal. You need a hue and detail that can constantly make big statements. Now choose this limelight-stealing hue, black, as Kiara Advani and Gauri Khan showed us how to rock a dress as exceptional as this one.
It's not every day that we love what gloss and glitter stand for. Sparkle and lots of sparkles to be clear. As pomp days continue to run in full force mode, on such days you take an outfit that will bring you all splendid feels. Black dress it is. The Galvan London dress is the ensemble of the hour, for a happy party hour, we said it.
Where is your cut-out dress? The most gorgeous one? Get it out already or reach to this strappy no-secret of an ensemble. It was the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress who first brought it to the public eye where we fashion watchdogs also noticed another fashion faceoff last night. You may require one dress, but here are two ways to style the same and look super set.
In July 2022, Ami Patel styled Kiara in this monotone Siren dress which looked much like a crop top teamed with a maxi skirt. This full-length attire had a curvaceous cut-out detail which had a see-through tulle fabric to leave her midriff bare. The 30-year-old donned it with shimmery peep-toe heels and a ring.
It was yesterday when this black dress made its round two impressively. (Well, to our eyes, it's the second time). Indian film producer and owner of Gauri Khan Designs wore it to a launch event of a jewellery brand in Mumbai. She looked ritzy thanks to both her striking and opulent jewellery and Rs. 1,22,652.97 noodle-strapped and thigh-high slit ensemble. Her OOTN was styled with nude-toned block heels which had bows and ankle straps.
As per our #OMB Scale, Kiara's look is On-Fleek and Gauri's is a MOOD. What do you think?
Pinkvilla OMB scale:
O: On-fleek
M: Mood
B: Blah
