Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Janhvi Kapoor: Who rocked the lavender thigh high slit dress the best?

Fashion faceoffs are always a great way to see who rocked an outfit the best. Right from red carpet events to street style looks, we often find celebs resorting to a trend and giving it their own unique twist. Today, we’re back with yet another faceoff and this one is between Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani who picked out the same lavender dress and styled it in polar opposite ways.

First up, we have Janhvi Kapoor who wore the lavender wrap dress for her travel. The actress walked out of the airport lobby looking like a diva in lilac. The dress featured a baggy top half with a collared neckline and balloon sleeves. It then flared out into a straight skirt with a thigh-high slit showing off her long toned legs. To keep thing fun and trendy, she picked out a pair of black sneakers to add a sporty touch to the look while a matching bag held all her belongings. With messy waves and a matching mask, the actress rounded off her look like a pro.

Next, we have Kiara Advani’s recent look in the lavender dress. She let her outfit do all the talking and styled it with dainty minimal jewellery. She then pulled her straight hair in a sleek low ponytail while a flawless glam added extra oomph to the look.

While Janhvi opted for a laidback vibe, we love the way Kiara styled the dress. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

