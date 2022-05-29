Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Kriti Sanon; Who wore the Ritika Mirchandani sharara set better?

Rewards are always good. And for most of us, the ideal spoil yourself time is towards the month-end or the very first week of every month. Salary day becomes splurge day and silent thankful prayers are made in the name of 'discounts'. So, what do you do when you find something that gets your eyes to love it instantly? It's natural for you to look for the same in different hues or probably just keep it recorded in your to-own list.

This takes us to the conversation of the day. Two Bollywood divas, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon rocked sharara sets from Ritika Mirchandani. But, what makes it hard for us to pick just one is the striking choice of colours. Could you tell us whose style has your vote?

Kiara Advani

Let's face it, it feels as though every soul around us is tying the knot. As the panic about what to wear kicks in, choose a yellow for any time in between pre or post-wedding celebrations. When you know the sunshine is up, so should your style statement be with this ethnic attire. The first to wear, she was styled by Lakshmi Lehr in the designer's hand-embroidered bralette-style cropped blouse, fit-and-flare sharara bottoms, and a long jacket with full sleeves and shoulder pads. From the ‘Reveille’ collection, these were heavily embroidered with mini beads, crystals, and sequins. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2-starlet's look was accessorised with a two-tiered studded necklace and circular earrings.



Kriti Sanon

Ravishing in red! It's the second time in the week that the Bachchhan Paandey actress has approved of shararas. We loved every bit of the detail on the pastel pink set. Recently, the Mimi actress was styled by Sukriti Grover in the same set as Kiara wore but in another hue. The desi look for the starlet was accessorised with a regal kundan necklace, studded earrings, and Coral Haze's embroidered juttis. So gorgeous!

Whose according to you wore it better? Let us know in the comments below.

