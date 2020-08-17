Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Malaika Arora: Who wore the embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga better?

We're back with yet another faceoff and this time around we have Malaika Arora and Kiara Advani wearing the same Manish Malhotra lehenga. Check it out

Embellished lehengas have always been a celebrity go-to for all events and the past is enough proof of it. From celebrities like to Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tara Sutaria have all sworn by their love for lehengas in the past. While they do have a plethora of options to select from, they often resort to the same creations and take us by surprise! Whether you call it coincidence or anything else you want to, this does make us happy and you know the kind of suckers we are of a good faceoff!

This brings us to the lehenga in the limelight today. The Manish Malhotra wonder was not just opted by one leading lady but two and we're surely happy about it.

First up we have Kiara Advani who wore a wine hued number by the designer. She donned the desi avatar for Armaan Jain's wedding festivities and looked gorgeous as ever. Her heavily embellished lehenga skirt gracefully brushed the floors while a skimpy blouse showed enough of her toned midriff. Adding to it, a dupatta was draped over her shoulder giving the look a feminine touch. We're quite the fan of how she styled the look with sleek hair and flawless glam and let her lehenga steal the show.

Next up we have who recently wore the same lehenga in a powder blue tint for Independence Day celebrations and boy did she look gorgeous! The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress rarely goes down the whole desi route and when she does she makes sure to make a statement! While the embellished lehenga was enough to steal the show, Arora took it to the next level as she styled it with a diamond many tika over her sleek hair. Flawless makeup completed her look and we're quite the fan!

Whose look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

