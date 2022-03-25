Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Mrunal Thakur; Who wore the chevron printed JJ Valaya lehenga better?

JJ Valaya has most definitely made the chevron print quite a trend with his modish lehenga. The design is hugely popular with girls who identify with the USP pattern of the House of Valaya and are on the lookout for something unique. While Kiara Advani was seen donning a chevron printed lehenga by the designer while promoting her film, Shershaah, Mrunal Thakur walked the ramp as a showstopper for the designer in quite a similar lehenga. However, the 2 divas styled the modish lehenga in their own unique way.

Kiara Advani

For the promotional rounds of Shershaah, Kiara opted for an out-of-the-box monochrome look by couturier JJ Valaya. The ensemble featured a voluminous skirt that was adorned in black and white chevron print all over along with a thick gold border and subtle red accents. She paired this with a black bralette-style blouse with a plunging neckline and the same chevron print on the hem. Adding a contemporary look to the outfit, the lehenga was cinched at the waist with a tan belt with the designer's signature gold buckle.

Kiara went minimal with her accessories and simply wore a pair of polki earrings with blue accents and a matching ring. Furthermore, her hair was neatly pulled back into a sleek low ponytail, held together with a gold clutch and silk rope binding her hair.

The Kabir Singh actress kept her makeup natural with a flawless base, rose-tinted cheeks, contoured cheekbones, highlighter, kohl-rimmed eyes, filled-in brows and glossy pink lips. A simple black bindi effortlessly sealed her look.

Mrunal Thakur

While Kiara wore the lehenga as her promotional look, Mrunal walked the ramp for the designer as a showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. While Kiara wore a bralette style blouse, the Jersey actress put forth a boho look in a halter neck blouse with silver sequins all over. She styled this with Valaya's iconic chevron printed skirt in gold and black a little different from Kiara’s white and black. Mrunal too teamed it with the designer's tan leather belt that held it in place.

While Kiara kept it minimal with her accessories, Mrunal went all out with hers! She rocked a pair of heavy silvery black oxidised earrings that ended at her shoulders. A statement chain headpiece and heavy wooden and metallic bangles accessorised her boho look well. Mrunal pulled her hair back into a sleek high bun.

For her makeup, she opted for a dramatic winged eyeliner, a dewy base, flushed cheeks, filled-in brows, mascara-laden lashes and glossy nude lips.

