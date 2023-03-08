Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Sara Ali Khan, whose bright yellow co-ord set do you love more?

Kiara Advani and Sara Ali Khan are among the most fashionable actresses in Bollywood. They never fail to make heads turn every time they step out in the city. While Kiara Advani has been serving glamorous looks at recent events and outings, Sara Ali Khan has been making a strong case for rocking brightly coloured monochrome looks. Both the divas have distinctive styles, and they bring their A-game when it comes to fashion, at every event. Sara Ali Khan recently shared a series of pictures in a bright yellow co-ord set that is just what we needed to see on a gloomy day. We loved her all-yellow look, and were reminded of Kiara Advani’s recent all-yellow look at an event. Whose outfit did you love more?

Sara Ali Khan in yellow David Koma co-ord set

Sara Ali Khan recently shared a series of pictures and she looked absolutely stunning in a bright yellow co-ord set from David Koma. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Sara Ali Khan stunned in the all-yellow attire that featured a corset-style yellow crop top with wide straps and a matching midi skirt with a side slit. She teamed it with a pair of bright yellow stilettos and accessorized the look with a wide golden bracelet and a few rings, which looked great with her yellow look. Her makeup was on point, with soft smoky eyes, and brown lipstick, and her hair was styled into soft curls. Check out the pictures below!

Kiara Advani in Dion Lee skirt and crop top

A few days ago, Kiara Advani was seen in a gorgeous yellow co-ord set from Dion Lee that featured a strapless top and a ribbed maxi skirt. Styled by Ami Patel, Kiara Advani slayed in the two-piece chic outfit, and the Mobius bandeau top featured a silver looped hardware down centre front that made for an interesting detail. She styled the top with a matching ribbed skirt that had a side slit. Kiara wore a customized yellow necklace, and yellow bangles, as she teamed the look with ankle-strap sandals. She kept her makeup minimal and flaunted glossy lips. Her long tresses were styled in soft waves, and she looked absolutely glamorous! Check out the pictures below!

Kiara Advani or Sara Ali Khan- whose all-yellow look did you love the most? Let us know in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani enjoys happy moments with her squad in UNSEEN PICS from Haldi; Fans react: ‘Team Ki is a mood’