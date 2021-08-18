Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Shraddha Kapoor; Who styled neon green top & beige paper bag pants better?

While celeb fashion face-off moments have become more common with most stars sharing the same stylists and their love of the same brands, we aren’t surprised to see them donning the same look with hardly any difference. Different styling and makeup and hairdo do spark a conversation where who wore it better or who styled it better become more interesting. Something more exciting than that is when our favourite stars rock outfits that are totally different in design and functionality yet look similar with the colours, silhouette and the whole vibe of the attire. Kiara Advani and ’s look in a poppy green top and beige trousers are the perfect example of that. The latter stepped out to a saloon in the city in her casual-chic look giving us deja vu to Kiara’s dapper look in a similar colour combo and style. Scroll on to decode each diva’s rakish look.

Kiara Advani

For a promotional event, the Kabir Singh actress sported a neon green bodycon sleeveless top tucked into a beige high waisted paper bag pants looking stunning as ever. The poppy green and earthy brown number struck an enticing contrast which made her casual look sensuous. Kiara left her dark voluminous mane open and wore statement gold hoop earrings to elevate her style. Transparent heels were a perfect choice to make her look taller and give her comfy separates a luxe fashion push. Glam makeup featuring nude glossy lips, contoured cheekbones, smokey eyes and filled-in brows rounded off her dope look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor donned a similar style in the city but with a trendy twist. Her green front ruched crop top is currently the top trend on Instagram. Featuring short sleeves and a deep V neckline the midriff-baring top looked cute and pretty on Shraddha. Taking style lessons from Kiara, she paired it with paper bag pants in beige shade. She tied her hair back into a neat bun and accessorised up with thin hoop earrings, white pumps, a beige face mask and a white sling bag. Winged eyeliner, soap brows and a dewy face completed her laid back look.

While edgy and expensive are the two we got to define Kiara’s modish look, Shradhha sported a similar style in a more relaxed and trendy way. Their high waisted beige paper bag pants had its own quirkiness where Kiara’s broad belted one looked more classy than Shraddha’s drawcord trousers but her ruched front ribbed top had a pretty feminine touch than Kiara’s street core sleeveless top. Who do you think nailed the neon green - beige combo? Kiara or Shraddha? Tell us in the comments below.

