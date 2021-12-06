Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Sonakshi Sinha; Who wore the Saaksha & Kinni micro pleated dress better?

Celebrity fashion faceoffs give us new favourites that we instantly want to add to our wardrobe and this time, it’s a micro pleated maxi dress. The summery number can be styled in multiple ways and looks great on all body types owing to its flowy silhouette and breezy look. Designer duo Saaksha and Kinni‘s signature abstract printed maxi dress is a celeb favourite and the gorgeous star Kiara Advani and fashion diva Sonakshi Sinha picked out a similar red number to slay in style. Read on to know how each diva styled their look.

Kiara Advani

The Shershaah actress has sported Saaksha and Kinni creations several times, especially micro pleated dresses in several styles. Kiara Advani’s red three-tiered dress bore yellow abstract prints on it which made for an artistic look and the strappy dress featured an elastic back that hugged her body. The dress also featured a ruffle hem which gave it an elegant look. Kiara kept her accessories to a minimum and let her outfit do the talking. A simple sleek necklace, elegantly stacked up rings and minimal gold hoops were all she needed to complete her look.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha’s cross bust dress featuring micro pleats came in an interesting abstract print with lovely hues of purple and deep red. Apart from strappy sleeves, her dress also featured strap details along the plunging neckline giving it a sensuous spin. She teamed the look with a black belt cinching her waist and kept the look minimal, ditching additional accessories and completing the look with black heels. Sharp winged eyeliner, muted red lips and blow-dried hair rounded off her look.

Which diva do you think styled the micro pleated strappy dress better? Tell us in the comments below.

