Fashion Faceoff: Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner wear the same sheer corset top within 24 hours

The world thinks Kim and Kylie look alike but this time they broke all records and even opted for the same piece of clothing just in a matter of 24 hours. Who wore it the best?

The Kardashian-Jenner family have always been making headlines. From their personal relationships being out in the open to them making millions off their beauty brands to even walking the most famous red carpets, the Kar-Jenner sisters have definitely got all eyes on themselves.

Apart from their worldly matters being out in the open quite a lot of times, the sisters are known to be fashion-forward like it’s literally nobody’s business. They are often seen making a statement by showing off their hourglass figures in skimpy dresses. For as long as we can remember they are always whipping something new up in the fashion department with each one of them having quite a distinct taste.

However, today things changed when sisters Kim and Kylie seemed to have the same taste in clothing. Looks like they have the same stylist and their outfits this time were not just similar but literally the SAME.

In a picture shared by Kim on her Instagram, she is seen wearing a corset top with a sheer wrap up details around the bust that goes all the back over her shoulders. She styled the printed top with a pair of beige pants that bore fringe details along the side. A long ponytail with face-framing tendrils and flawless make up made for a stunning look.

Just a few hours later, the youngest of the clan and makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner was seen rocking the SAME corset top with matching pair of pants. She shared a video on her stories and showed off her curves in the outfit. With a full glam on and her friend by her side, she was seen singing in her car backseat.

We don’t know if this was a mere coincidence or was it a planned ordeal. However, we would not be surprised if they were trying to pull off a faceoff. As far as competition is concerned, both the sisters are launching their respective makeup collection within a span of a week and if that’s not a competition we don’t know what is!

