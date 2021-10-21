Fashion Faceoff: Kim Kardashian or Hailey Bieber: Who wore the black gown with a plunging neckline better?

Is Thursday going boring for you? Well, we are here to make it fun for you. And what can be more exciting than fashion faceoffs where we catch two celebrities wearing eerily similar dresses? From Bollywood to Hollywood, we have caught many celebs either twinning with each other intentionally or blatantly copying each other's style. But it's also a great way to choose who styled the outfit better. And we being the fashion savants are always on the run in spotting them out.

This time around, we have reality star, Kim Kardashian and supermodel and Justin Bieber's ladylove, Hailey Bieber who wore identical gowns as they attended separate events.

First up, we have Kim. For the amfAR Gala 2019, Kim picked out a vintage black gown by Versace that made for a glamorous appearance. The body-hugging gown had a dangerously low geometric neckline putting her assets on display. It also came with thick tapered shoulder straps and a thigh-high slit. She went with zero accessories and paired the outfit with heels that came with transparent ankle straps. Keeping her long hair in soft waves, she opted for a nude makeup look with a fresh base, earthy brown eyeshadow, mascara laden lashes and nude lips.

Hailey Bieber opted for a similar black gown for her appearance at the Met Gala 2021. She chose a simple floor-length black gown by Saint Laurent. Inspired by Grace Kelly, her strapless figure-hugging number came with a plunging neckline similar to that of Kim but not as daring. Her geometric neckline also featured embellishments. A statement diamond necklace and dark sunnies were her only accessories. Her blonde locks were styled into breezy waves and opted for nude lips too and looked like the ultimate American beauty.

Whose gown would you vote for? Tell us in the comments.

