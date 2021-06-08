Fashion Faceoff: Kim Kardashian or Megan Fox: Who wore the black cut out Mugler dress better?

Both the divas picked out sultry cutout Mugler dresses for different occasions. Take a look and tell us who you think wore it better!

When it comes to showing a little skin, Hollywood stars are all in. From sheer, risque numbers to strategically cutout dresses, nothing is too experimental or edgy for them.

One brand that is on every star's radar, is Mugler, founded by French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, former fashion designer.

While celebrities try to make it a point to not repeat outfits or wear similar ones sported by their contemporaries, it didn't seem like too much of a big deal for Megan Fox who sported a black Mugler dress that was quite similar to reality television star, Kim Kardashian's.

Kim Kardashian

For the 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards held in Los Angeles, Kim Kardashian West picked out a vintage black dress by Thierry Mugler from the designer's show in Spring/Summer '98. The outfit featured a thigh-high slit and very revealing cut-outs on her torso. She accessorised this with matching wrist wraps and chunky strappy heels.

Keeping up with her bold look, Kim K further styled this look with neutral-tone manicured nails and her hair pulled up into a sleek ponytail. An airbrushed makeup look topped off this look further.

Megan Fox

At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Megan Fox coordinated outfits with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. The two kept it classic in black outfits on the red carpet. For her red carpet attire, Megan Fox picked out a black sheer Mugler dress which featured a ruched skirt. The top half of the outfit bore a criss-cross cut out. While the dress was from Mugler's Spring/Summer 2021 collection, it bore a lot of resemblance to the vintage one Kim Kardashian wore.

Fox completed her look with a pair of black Jimmy Choo pumps and her hair styled into glossy waves.

Who do you think pulled off the cutout Mugler dress better - Kim Kardashian or Megan Fox? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

