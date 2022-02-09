Fashion Faceoff: Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday or Shraddha Kapoor; Who wore the drawstring crop top better?

There are hardly any outfits that we see these days that do not feature a crop top. Crop tops have become a major wardrobe essential and every fashion lover needs to own them. Crop tops with high-waisted pants are the raging trend and we are so on board with it. This piece of clothing has only evolved since, giving us a chance to experiment and have a whole lot of fun with it! Kriti, Ananya and Shraddha were all seen donning the same drawstring crop top in different colours. Let’s see how differently each one styled it.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon ​​stepped out for some meetings in the city and sported a super chic and casual outfit. The Mimi actress wore a neutral, off-white drawstring tie-up crop top that hugged her lean frame. She paired this with loose baggy high-waist jeans with a distressed hem. She sealed the look with a pair of casual white sneakers, statement mirror sunglasses and a tan Dior saddle bag. For jewellery, she opted for a simple gold necklace.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was also seen wearing the same drawstring crop top in the cornflower shade that showed off her toned midriff. While Kriti chose loose baggy jeans, Ananya opted for high-waisted ripped blue well-fitted jeans. Her top also complemented her toned figure and was clubbed with cropped pants ripped stylishly. She brought a little colour along with her through her white kicks that also entailed pink, blue, and beige on them. A pair of gold hoops, bracelets, and a silver fingering completed her OOTD.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor too stepped out for a salon session in the city in the same styled crop top but in neon green colour and her own trendy twist. While Kriti and Ananya turned to denim blue jeans, Shraddha teamed it with a pair of beige-coloured paper bag pants. The other two chose white sneakers while the Aashiqui 2 actress chose white heels. She accessorised her look with a pair of thin hoop earrings, a beige face mask and a white sling bag. Shraddha pulled back her tresses into a neat bun, serving a laid-back off-duty aesthetic unlike the other two who left their tresses open.

Which diva rocked the drawstring crop top the best? Kriti, Ananya or Shraddha? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read 6 Times Ananya Panday looked VALENTINE’S ready in sultry red dresses



