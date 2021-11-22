Fashion Faceoff: Kriti Sanon, Khushi Kapoor or Tara Sutaria: Who wore the House of CB corset dress better?

Corsets make every ensemble look a million times prettier and you know this is something that proves to be true from the vintage days. Is it even party season if you aren't ready to embrace corsets in all their forms? In our style books, no bold statements are made as easy as corset dresses can do. Bollywood girls are having some fabulous sort of fun with corset dresses lately but let's throw a spotlight on three divas who showed what perfection is all about.

Let's help and unwrap the glam girl behaviour in you, shall we? Trust Kriti Sanon, Khushi Kapoor, and the recent one to follow the suit, Tara Sutaria who gave us lessons on how to dress to kill with corset dresses from the same London-based brand, House of CB. It was in July when the 31-year-old beauty was styled by Sukriti Grover in a brown Talya dress for the movie promotions of Mimi. The sweetheart neckline number had gathers attached to the bust and the bodice with asymmetrical hemline looked on-fleek with the corset detail and halter-neck straps. Below this laid the ruched-like skirt which stood stellar all the while accentuating her toned figure. All the sparkling accessories made this look the chicest, the one we’d love to call our favourite as well.

Next, it was the 21-year-old who took her birthday as a reason to have a pretty moment earlier this month in Charmaine blush pink dress. The silk satin maxi outfit had its way of creating a very sensuous look with its cowl neckline and the noodle straps both of which held the corset tight. The date-perfect ensemble looked everything appealing with a mini slit that appeared at the back hemline. Khushi kept her look minimally accessorised with hoop earrings, finger rings, and pink heels that bore jelly-like broad straps.

With Tara Sutaria’s upcoming movie waiting for a release that’s due next month, she’s all-in with promoting it in a hot girl mode. We can’t deny the presence of too many outfits that have made their way into her Instagram profile from a black romper to a one-shoulder bodycon dress and the one that was rolled out yesterday, the silk satin Charmaine ivory dress is now sitting safely on our radar. This dress was the same as Khushi’s but a different hue was picked out by fashion stylist, Meagan Concessio for the 26-year-old. Here’s the sexy twist that can be spotted, while Khushi left her straps out, Tara’s straps were tucked in to make it look like a strapless dress. Don’t forget to sparkle all the way with pumps and earrings that act as note-worthy saviours of every look that’s put out.

Who according to you pulled it off better? Let us know in the comments below.

