Fashion Faceoff: Kriti Sanon or Katrina Kaif; Who wore the Alex Perry bodycon mini dress better?

Yesterday night was a starry event. No, not a red carpet award night or fashion week. Just a not-so-casual birthday bash thrown by Karah Johar for Apoorva Mehta. The party night attendees included several A-list stars of Bollywood but our eyes were glued on the lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who made a fashionable entry! While Vicky’s party suit looked classy in all black featuring floral embroidery work on the blazer, it was Katrina’s stunning avatar in blue that gave us deja vu! Yes, she wore the same dress that Kriti Sanon had worn during her movie, Mimi promotions, in a different colour. Let’s dig deeper into how each diva styled their look.

Kriti Sanon

The Bachchhan Paandey actress’ flashy pink Alex Perry mini dress featuring full sleeves, deep cut square neck and a body-hugging silhouette was a sensuous and party-perfect number. The bright highlighter pink is a hue that’s been trending for a while now as dopamine dressing has been a favourite among the millennials today. Kriti Sanon looked glamorous in her snazzy dress teamed with Kat Maconie's multicoloured heels. Her loud makeup won the spotlight with green eyeshadow on her upper lids and pink on her lower lids. Pink lips, flawless base, open hair upped her glam quotient. Sukriti Grover styled her look in a fun way playing with colours yet keeping the look minimal with simple hoop earrings and silver rings as her only choice of jewellery.

Katrina Kaif

Walking in high heeled shimmery Jimmy Choo shoes, Katrina Kaif was a vision in blue. Her bodycon mini dress by the same Australia based designer label Alex Perry is also priced at approximately Rs 1 lakh. From the puffy sleeve detail to the sensuous deep cut square neckline, the dress was exactly the same but in bright blue. Styled by Ami Patel, Kat opted for statement cobalt blue dangler earrings and an eye-grabbing ring to up her fashion score. The Tiger 3 actress too opted for loud makeup with offbeat blue eyeshadow, mascara laden lashes, perfect contouring. She sealed off the look with her silky mane styled in her signature side-parted open hair.

Who do you think styled their peppy hued Alex Perry mini dress better? Vote for your favourite in the comments below.

