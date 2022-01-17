Fashion Faceoff: Kriti Sanon or Katrina Kaif: Who wore the pink Gucci Bananya hoodie sweatshirt better?

In the first leg of the year, we have already seen celebrities pick out similar outfits as others and recreate looks. When it comes to luxury brands, everybody wants to get their hands on the latest piece and style it in their own individual way. With the temperatures still cool, warmer clothes like hoodies, sweaters and jumpers are still the go-to. And Gucci as a brand is one of the most desirable and well-known luxury brands in the world. So it only makes sense that two of Bollywood's hottest sported it in their own time!

Kriti Sanon

Back in September, when Kriti Sanon was dubbing for her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey, she gave us a glimpse of her cosy #ootd. The Mimi actress took to her Instagram stories to tease fans with a look from her upcoming film. In the picture, Kriti was seen donning a pink Gucci Bananya hoodie as she shared a selfie from the studio with a caption that read, "Guess what I'm dubbing for?" as the actress struck a pose with no makeup and her hair pulled back.

Katrina Kaif

The newlywed star was spotted at the airport earlier today keeping her look casual yet stylish in the same pink Gucci Bananya hooded sweatshirt. Kat chose the oversized number to keep her warm and styled it with a pair of latex leggings, Gucci shoes and a face shield as her hair too was pulled away from her face.

The pink hoodie is clearly a favourite among both the divas who looked adorable in it and gave it their own spin!

Who according to you pulled off the Gucci sweatshirt better? Kriti Sanon or Katrina Kaif? Comment below and let us know.

