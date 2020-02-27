Fashion Faceoff: Kriti Sanon or Mira Rajput Kapoor: Who wore the fuchsia Ridhi Mehra jumpsuit saree better?

Both Kriti Sanon and Mira Kapoor wore the same outfit by the designer in just a month's span! Who wore it better?

When it comes to fashion, there is a cycle. We are inspired by celebrities and designers who are more often than not, inspired by each other. So much so that, their inspiration goes beyond picking out statement pieces or trends. Today, more and more celebrities have begun to imitate others' outfits. And what better form of flattery than imitation?

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon who we last saw in Panipat, picked out a jumpsuit-saree hybrid in a bright, fuchsia colour by designer Ridhi Mehra. It featured a romantic style off-shoulder ruffle blouse. The outfit was also lightly embellished at both her waist and the border with even an embellished belt that added some shape to the look. To accessorise, the actress picked out a gold choker that matched with her earrings.

For her glam, the actress styled her hair in a poker-straight manner. Pink eyeshadow and glossy lips ensured she matched well with her outfit.

Mira Rajput

The star wife of and mother to Misha and Zain, Mira Kapoor picked out the same outfit by designer Ridhi Mehra to sport as she attended her friend's wedding. While Kriti opted for a choker neckpiece in gold, Mira's was a silver one with ruby stones that matched her outfit. Her hair too was styled differently with it pulled half-up to steer clear from her face. A flawless base, rosy cheeks and loads of highlighter complete with lips that matched her dress, completed Mira's look for her best friend's wedding.

Both the ladies, Kriti Sanon and Mira Kapoor looked absolutely flawless in the outfit that was not styled very differently.

Who do you think wore the Ridhi Mehra jumpsuit-saree outfit better? Kriti or Mira? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Read More