Fashion Faceoff: Kriti Sanon or Mrunal Thakur; Who wore the brown Ralph Lauren outfit better?

Brown earthy tones have been quite a trend this year and our B-town leading ladies have been incorporating it flawlessly. Kriti Sanon and Mrunal Thakur were both seen wearing the same semi-formal outfit featuring a spaghetti top and brown trousers by the American fashion designer, Ralph Lauren. Let’s see how they styled the same outfit in their own unique manner.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself in a neutral look from the shelves of ace designer, Ralph Lauren. She managed to grab eyeballs as she posed in brown high-waisted, straight-cut cotton trousers decked in subtle white stripes. The Bachchan Pandey actress added a glam quotient to her otherwise formal pants by teaming them a shimmery strappy bronze top embellished with sparkly motifs and featuring a plunging neckline.

She added a bit of an edge to her neutral look by teaming it with leopard printed open pointed-toe pyramid heels. Kriti kept it extremely elegant with her choice of accessories by opting for metallic bold hoop earrings and silver fingerings.

The Mimi actress pulled her tresses back into a neat low bun with a middle parting. She chose a subtle glam makeup look with a glossy base, filled-in brows, mascara-laden lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, smokey eyes, a dusty pink lip shade and tons of highlighter!

Mrunal Thakur

2 months later, Mrunal was also seen donning the same outfit by Ralph Lauren during the promotions of her film, Jersey. Just like Kriti, Mrunal also teamed her brown striped cotton trousers with a strappy bronze top embellished with sparkly motifs.

While Kriti chose to seal the deal with leopard printed heels, Mrunal maintained the neutralness of the ensemble by simply opting for plain black pointed-toe heels from the fast fashion brand, Zara. She also kept her accessories minimal with a pair of metallic hoop earrings.

Unlike Kriti Sanon, Mrunal left her hair open in soft, voluminous curls with a middle parting. She opted for a natural makeup look with a sleek eyeliner, filled-in brows, subtle bronze eyeshadow, and a nude lip shade.

Who do you think wore this outfit from Ralph Lauren better? Kriti Sanon or Mrunal Thakur? Let us know in the comments below.

