Fashion Faceoff: Kriti Sanon or Mrunal Thakur, whose Gauri & Nainika dress has your heart?

It's fair to say botanical prints have a top reputation in Spring. Literally and repeatedly on everyone's radar, there are two celebrity looks we know and choosing just one is hard too when the print is colourfully and prettily sweet. Turns out, both dresses are available under the same designer roof - Gauri & Nainika. In the season of new drops, we don't mind taking a round back to the Lakme Fashion Week 2022 memory lane. That is when we will meet the fashion designers' Spring Summer 2023 collection. Your wallet may agree that we're a bad influence and your mind will disagree. Listen to your mind, please. Would you wear Kriti Sanon's dress or Mrunal Thakur's?

Kriti Sanon and Mrunal Thakur look fabulous in Gauri & Nainika outfits

It certainly feels like a glam take when you see these two ensembles but more convincing and buyable when you read that these are curated from 100% recycled PET bottles. Keep these saved on your to-wear list for a brunch or cocktail night. The Shehzada actress's look from November 2022 was styled by Sukriti Grover. Glam up in a plunging neckline and midi dress which is buyable for Rs. 58,000.00.

It has long bishop sleeves, colourful rose print, and an embroidered rose as visible as possible on the ruched detail. And as we know, black accessories are a major mood boost at all times so do it again and get a boost of statement. Choose a pair of criss-cross and tie-up heels and drop earrings to style up your chiffon dress.

The flare saga continues, for so long, until Tuesday. Did you see the Jersey actress's look? She was styled recently by Sheefa J Gilani in the New Delhi-based designers' off-shoulder dress. It certainly feels fantastic to think of dolling up in this organza attire. With fewer pinks here and more reds, unlike Kriti's dress, its appeal is definitely noticeable. Her tea-length outfit has an overlap feature at the bust and a deep neckline and its skirt is voluminous. Her look had a sparkling finish with a necklace and pointed-toe pumps.

