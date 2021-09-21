Fashion Faceoff: Kriti Sanon or Raai Laxmi: Who wore the Shantanu and Nikhil cut out gown better?

Another fashion faceoff and we are so excited! While faceoffs are a great way to see who styled the same outfit better, there are also times when celebs decide to give a unique twist to elevate the look and bring something new to the table. Be it their casual wardrobe or party wear, celebs often end up twinning with their contemporaries unknowingly. The latest example being Kriti Sanon and Raai Laxmi who donned the same outfit by Shantanu and Nikhil for their respective red carpet appearances.

First up, we have our 'Param Sundari' Kriti Sanon. Kriti shed her girl-next-door persona to stun everyone in an emerald cut-out gown. For the Zee Cine Awards 2020, the 'Luka Chuppi' actress graced the event in a dramatic and daring gown. The velvet number bore a plunging neckline and a cut-out detailing at the waist. The gown also had a flared skirt that added volume to the attire. The upper half of the gown was embellished with a black border. But the most eye-catching element of this gown was the pleated sleeves. She accessorised with a pair of statement earrings and a few diamond rings. With her hair pulled back in a messy centre-parted bun, nude lips sparkly green eyeshadow did most of the talking for this ensemble.

Next, we have Southern siren Raai Laxmi. The 'Kanchana' actress picked out the exact same outfit by the designer duo. The only difference: it was royal blue. She looked glamorous in the voluminous gown. The embellished borders for the upper half of the gown came in gold. She wore a pair of blue floral studs and a diamond ring with a sapphire in the middle. Laxmi also tied her hair in a middle-parted messy bun. A flawless base, sleek eyeliner, shimmery blue eyeshadow and blush pink lips rounded off her look.

They both looked stunning. But whose look did you like better?

