Fashion Faceoff: Kriti Sanon or Sara Ali Khan: Who wore the multi coloured outfit better?

Both the leading ladies sported different versions of the same outfit. While Kriti wore her co-ord set for a shoot recently, Sara picked out a dress for the promotions of Love Aaj Kal.

When it comes to fashion, everybody wants to be on top of their game today! Whether it is on the red carpet, at events, shoots or even when they are running errands, stars today barely have a hair out of place. Always with their A-game strong, they not only follow trends but even set their own!

From time to time though, they even get inspired by each other and sport similar outfits, giving us the perfect faceoff.

Kriti Sanon

Spotted at a shoot recently, Kriti sported a bright poppy outfit. Her look consisted of a colourful co-ord set that bore a splash of colours all over and black polka dots of different sizes all over. Over her crop top and mini skirt, the Lukka Chuppi actress threw on a bubblegum pink jacket to layer her look.

She accessorised this with a minimal golden necklace and matching hoop earrings. Her short hair was styled into beachy waves to complete her fun look.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Love Aaj Kal promotional wardrobe was all about bright colours thrown together and poppy outfits. One of them was a white dress with puffy off-shoulder sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. Sara's funky outfit bore polka dots of different sizes and patches of colour all over the outfit, making for a funky look that she further accessorised with a statement Evil Eye ring. Sara's makeup was on point with her hair styled into glossy waves, smooth makeup, kohl-lined eyes and peachy lips to complete her look.

While both the diva's looks were not exactly the same, they bore quite a few similarities!

So tell us, who wore it better - Kriti Sanon or Sara Ali Khan?

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Victoria Beckham: Who wore the asymmetric cut out dress better?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Sara ali khan instagram

Share your comment ×