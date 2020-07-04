Fashion Faceoff: Kylie Jenner or Bella Hadid: Who wore the orange cut out monokini better?

While we are missing summer, we took a look back at all the times when celebs shared their beach pictures only to find out a faceoff between two friends. Check it out

Faceoffs have become a recurring occurrence with celebs choosing for the same and similar trends. While something the outfits between two celebrities have similarities, all the other times, they resort to the same designer and find the same pieces. So, today while we were missing summer and looking back at celebrity’s summer pictures we found out a rather great gem.

We know Hollywood celebs love their summer outfits and are often going beyond boundaries to look the best in every attire they pull off. So, today we have supermodel Bella Hadid and her friend and beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner who pulled off the same thing. More like BFFs wear the same thing!

Kylie shared a picture on her Instagram where she was seen wearing an orange monokini with cutout details along the front. She styled it with a bunch of body jewellery and let her long brunette mane down!

Next, we have Bella Hadid who wore the bikini and styled it with a pair of matching orange shades that made a statement. Adding to it, she styled the look with small gold hoops that framed her face while her wet mane was pulled back in a sleek low bun. With a margarita in hand and saving herself from the sun, we picture this bikini to be the perfect summer ensemble.

Who do you think wore it the best, Bella or Kylie? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

