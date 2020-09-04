Fashion Faceoff: Kylie Jenner or Selena Gomez in Ice Cream: Who aced the sailor bikini look?

Two youth icons wore strikingly similar outfits recently for two different reasons. Kylie Jenner or Selena Gomez, who wore the sailor bikini better? Comment below!

When two superstars wear a similar look, you know it's bound to become or already is one of the biggest trends out there. For two megastars, Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner, it was all about bringing back the '50s aesthetics with their latest looks. Both the diva's channelled their inner retro queens with nautical stripes in their latest looks.

Selena Gomez left the world stunned with her look from her latest video with BLACKPINK. In the Ice Cream music video, Selena channelled her inner retro queen in a red and white nautical striped bikini with tie-up straps. A bold red lip, old Hollywood curls, loads of mascara and golden hoop earrings completed the songstress' look. She topped this off with white gloves and a matching sailor hat with a blue anchor sign on it.

The beauty mogul Kylie Jenner on the other hand wore a strikingly similar outfit to that of Selena's, for a campaign for her latest collection for Kylie Cosmetics. She donned a red and white nautical striped off-shoulder bikini with a large black bow in the middle. Jenner too opted for bold red lips, old-Hollywood glamorous curls and blended smokey eyes with loads of mascara to complete her look. A white sailor hat with a golden anchor sign that matched her chunky golden bracelets, ensured Kylie looked sizzling.

Clearly, the nautical stripes and sailor look is a big mood this season! Who do you think wore the outfit better? Comment below and let us know.

