Fashion Faceoff: Madhuri Dixit or Manushi Chhillar, whose Ridhima Bhasin gharara set do you love?

Do you know what they say about Thursdays? To cast your memories back to the time when something made you think and thank for. It has a deeper story and only when described it will make all the sense in the world to you. We're talking about what it takes to become a 'throwback story'. We don't think anything stands to change that. So, there are two 'not so long ago' looks that swept the internet. Peep what's on our desi side of mind at the moment - Madhuri Dixit and Manushi Chhillar's fashion faceoff style and glow.

Madhuri Dixit and Manushi Chhillar look phenomenal in stylish sets

Madhuri Dixit

There are far too many weddings to be talking about just one outfit. You're lucky, finding two hues and ways of combining looks didn't take a lifetime. November 2022 was nice and here's the fashion masterclass by the Dil To Pagal Hai actress that will have you dreaming of a fabulous day. The stunning star rocked a Ridhima Bhasin nude co-ordinated set which was a well-chosen one by fashion stylist Ami Patel from the 'Retro Love' collection.

The 55-year-old's sheer anti-jacket had a sleeveless and scalloped hem, right for all your summer slays. Do you really want long-sleeved jackets to pass your style test? Those won't anymore. The sun is right outside, ready to hit our faces instead of breezy, cold winds. Use this as an indication and look stunning in this designer creation. This V-neck number was combined with flared gharara bottoms adding up to a cost of Rs. 155,000 in total. Minimal accessories are still the rage, right? With the looks of the Bollywood actress' getup, you can opt for hoop earrings, rings and a studded bracelet from Diosa Paris and Minerali.

Manushi Chhillar

For the gharara-loving person in your life, pick out the radiant ivory option. The Samrat Prithviraj actress was styled by Sheefa Gilani in a pearl-embellished attire. Unlike Madhuri's, here it had a complete fix with an organza dupatta. Her three-piece combo was accessorised with a beaded choker. Excellent!

