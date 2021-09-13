Fashion Faceoff: Madison Beer, Beyonce or Kat Graham: Who wore the Dolce & Gabbana lace up dress better?

The MTV VMAs saw celebrities donning glamorous looks on the red carpet after months of isolation. This year the star-studded event gave us a handful of fashion face-off moments where celebs sported similar silhouettes or designs but what caught our eagle eyes was Madison Beer’s glamorous avatar in Dolce and Gabbana dress that was earlier sported by Queen B and the Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham years apart. The dashing dress is still relevant to the trends of today and looks stunning from every angle. Scroll on to know how each diva styled up their blush pink number that’s worth Rs 4,41,769.

Madison Beer

The 22-year-old singer arrived at the MTV VMAs looking stunning in the same Dolce and Gabbana dress that Beyoncé debuted on The Late Show With David Letterman in 2003. The spaghetti-strapped corset silk dress featured lace-up details that Madison left unlaced to the hip flaunting her toned legs on one side. She teamed the blush pink dress with Gianvito Rossi Stark heels and opted to keep the accessory department minimal with Kat Kim Duét Pear ring and pearl earrings. Shimmery pink eyeshadow, muted brown glossy lips and hints of blush rounded off her glam look.

Kat Graham

The Vampire Diaries alum Kat Graham was also a fan of this gorgeous creation who donned the dress 5 years ago at MTV Movie Awards. She teamed the sensuous dress with silver Casadei shoes and a matching Oroton clutch. A lot of rings and a matching bracelet complimented her sensuous luxe look. She kept her makeup minimal with pink lips, falsies and well-groomed eyebrows.

Beyonce

Way before this younger generation found love in this rose pink silk and leather dress featuring corset detailing, Queen Bey had sported the number in 2003 and looked enchanting as always. She styled it up quite differently lacing up the dress just above the knee and paired it with sparkly pink peep-toe sandals. She picked quirky accessories in black to match with her gang who wore the same dress in black colour. Her makeup was loud with pink lips, loads of blush and contrasting shimmery pale blue eyeshadow and winged eyeliner.

Though it’s been a decade, we think the rose pink dress is a winning choice to turn heads and these stars surely nailed it with their on-point styling game. Who do you think donned the Dolce and Gabbana lace up dress the best? Tell us in the comments below.

