Fashion Faceoff: Malaika Arora or Dakota Johnson: Who wore the bralette style crop top better?

Both the actresses picked out eerily similar crop tops and styled it differently. Who wore it better?

When it comes to fashion, nobody quite matches up to the way Bollywood celebrities deck up whether it is for an event, the promotions of their film or even to head out of the city when they are spotted at the airport. But this also comes with the risk of them sporting the same or very similar outfits, giving us looks to compare them to.

Recently, picked out a risque black ensemble by Malak El Ezzawy. The outfit came with a bralette-style crop top that hugged her tight with just two simple yet minimal straps. It bore a layered, pleated pattern in over a patent leather material. Arora paired this with high-waisted matching black pants that featured a band that matched her crop top. The formal pants were tailored well and cropped at her ankles. Malla completed this look with sparkly gold stiletto pumps and layered neckpieces. She draped a mustard yellow trench over this to cover up while her hair was pulled back into a sleek low ponytail and well-defined eyes and neutral lips completed her look.

But a part of Malaika's outfit bore a similarity to that of Dakota Johnson's that she wore at the Governor's Awards. Dakota picked out a white Brandon Maxwell two-piece look in white. The crop top looked eerily similar to that of Malaika's. The outfit was styled with a matching tuxedo-waisted maxi skirt and she completed it with statement earrings. Her hair was styled into textured layers and a deep scarlet lip completed her look, ensuring the 50 Shades of Grey actress looked divine!

Both the outfits enabled the ladies to show off their toned abs and both the crop tops, in contrasting shades bore the same three-pleated pattern on it and a cut-out detail at the back. While Brandon Maxwell's outfit was part of his SS20 collection and Dakota sported the outfit back in October, we can't help but wonder if Malaika's bralette was "inspired" by this look?

Either way, who styled the top better? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

