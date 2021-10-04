Fashion Faceoff: Malaika Arora or Deepika Padukone: Who looked better in the floral printed tracksuit?

We totally love when two Bollywood celebs style similar outfits. It gets an idea of different looks we can create with a simple piece. Moreover, we also get to see how well they looked with the whole attire and who looked the best. Well, we are again back with a fashion faceoff between two fabulous B-Town celebs and their amazing looks.

has amazed us with her awesome style and top fashion game in the past few months. With her outfit, she is making some fashion statement. Recently, she was spotted at the airport in a printed tracksuit, and we loved it. She looked all comfortable in the floral printed beige coloured crop hoodie and matching track pants. With that, she paired up a white sneaker and a black mask. Going all comfortable, she opted for no makeup and tied her hair into a messy bun.

When we looked into it, Deepika had worn the same tracksuit with her hubby for a reel on Instagram. She looked dapper in the beige printed tracksuit by Masaba. She also paired it with white sneakers and a matching printed bucket hat. The cute and cuddly actress kept her wavy hair as it is. Her makeup was on point with minimal blush and nude lips.

and Malaika Arora both looked fabulous in their own style. We loved their looks and how they styled up.

Who do you think styled it the best? Tell us in the comments down below.

Follow for more fashion updates @Pinkvillafashion.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon looks like a ray of sunshine in a yellow gown by Bennu Sehgall: Yay or Nay?